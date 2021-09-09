SGI focusing on educating young adults about impaired driving during back to school

Send this page to someone via email

As university and other post-secondary students head back to school, Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) is reminding young adults about the importance of making safe choices and not driving impaired.

According to SGI, 32 per cent of all drivers involved in impaired driving collisions in the province in 2020 were between the ages of 18 and 25.

In its September Traffic Spotlight on impaired driving, SGI is sharing the story of Amy Kaufmann and her brother, Tanner.

Tanner lost his life in 2016 when he was hit by an impaired driver while pulled over at the side of the road.

“This was not an accident that killed Tanner. An impaired driver made the choice to get into a vehicle and drive. That selfish decision put others in danger and it cost my brother his life,” Amy said in a press release.

SGI is suggesting people plan a safe ride home before they head out to socialize.

“Making decisions once you’re impaired can be difficult, especially when you’re in a new community or out with new people,” SGI stated in the release.

“Arrange for your group to have a designated driver, leave your vehicle at home, and make a plan to take a taxi, rideshare or designated driving service.”

SGI also has an app called the Safe Ride App which can tell individuals what services are available in their community and save a list of designated drivers to call if needed.

“If you make those good decisions beforehand, you won’t be in that position (of driving impaired),” SGI spokesperson Tyler McMurchy said at an event Thursday morning.

“We all have a role to play when it comes to preventing impaired driving, and if you see somebody’s going to make a decision that might be one that they would regret, it’s up to all of us to stop impaired driving,” he added.

SGI will be sharing more tips and consequences of impaired driving on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook throughout the month.