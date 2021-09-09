Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

SGI focusing on educating young adults about impaired driving during back to school

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted September 9, 2021 5:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Impaired driving charges laid in collision that killed southern Alberta father' Impaired driving charges laid in collision that killed southern Alberta father
Impaired driving charges have been laid in connection with a crash northwest of Calgary that killed an Airdrie father and injured his friend. As Carolyn Kury de Castillo reports, friends and family of Matthew Forseth are hoping this sends a message to all drivers. – Sep 1, 2021

As university and other post-secondary students head back to school, Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) is reminding young adults about the importance of making safe choices and not driving impaired.

Read more: Saskatchewan police reported 507 impaired driving offences in May

According to SGI, 32 per cent of all drivers involved in impaired driving collisions in the province in 2020 were between the ages of 18 and 25.

In its September Traffic Spotlight on impaired driving, SGI is sharing the story of Amy Kaufmann and her brother, Tanner.

Tanner lost his life in 2016 when he was hit by an impaired driver while pulled over at the side of the road.

“This was not an accident that killed Tanner. An impaired driver made the choice to get into a vehicle and drive. That selfish decision put others in danger and it cost my brother his life,” Amy said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Driver charged in connection with downtown Toronto fatal hit-and-run' Driver charged in connection with downtown Toronto fatal hit-and-run

SGI is suggesting people plan a safe ride home before they head out to socialize.

“Making decisions once you’re impaired can be difficult, especially when you’re in a new community or out with new people,” SGI stated in the release.

“Arrange for your group to have a designated driver, leave your vehicle at home, and make a plan to take a taxi, rideshare or designated driving service.”

SGI also has an app called the Safe Ride App which can tell individuals what services are available in their community and save a list of designated drivers to call if needed.

“If you make those good decisions beforehand, you won’t be in that position (of driving impaired),” SGI spokesperson Tyler McMurchy said at an event Thursday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

“We all have a role to play when it comes to preventing impaired driving, and if you see somebody’s going to make a decision that might be one that they would regret, it’s up to all of us to stop impaired driving,” he added.

Read more: Woman charged with drug-impaired driving after found asleep behind steering wheel in Peterborough

SGI will be sharing more tips and consequences of impaired driving on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook throughout the month.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagImpaired Driving tagDrunk Driving tagSGI tagDriving under the influence tagImpaired Driving Saskatchewan tagDriving while high tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers