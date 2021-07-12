Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
July 12 2021 6:15pm
02:26

Trial begins in Brampton crash that killed mother and 3 daughters

A trial has begun for the Caledon man accused of dangerous driving and impaired driving causing the death of a Caledon teacher and her three young daughters in June 2020. Catherine McDonald reports.

