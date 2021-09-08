Woman charged with drug-impaired driving after found asleep behind steering wheel in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

A Maynooth, Ont., woman is facing a drug-impaired driving charge after police say she was found passed out behind the steering wheel of a vehicle on Tuesday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11 a.m., officers responded to several reports of a suspected impaired driver in the area of Lansdowne Street West and The Parkway.

Police say officers found the suspect vehicle and the driver was “passed out” behind the steering wheel. Police determined the woman was impaired and also located drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Christina Hudson, 36, of Maynooth, was arrested and charged with drug-impaired driving.

She was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

Hudson was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 29.

“Peterborough Police would like to thank the members of the public who called 911,” police stated Wednesday.