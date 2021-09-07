Menu

Crime

2 impaired driving arrests in Peterborough area over Labour Day weekend

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 7, 2021 4:08 pm
Peterborough Police Service made two impaired driving arrests over the Labour Day weekend. View image in full screen
Peterborough Police Service made two impaired driving arrests over the Labour Day weekend. Peterborough Police Service

Peterborough police made a pair of impaired driving arrests over the Labour Day weekend.

On Sunday around 7:45 a.m., officers responded to a report that a vehicle had crashed into a hydro pole in the area of Park and McDonnel streets.

Police say officers determined the driver was impaired.

Peterborough man charged with impaired driving after near collision with police cruiser

Sherwin Morgan, 42, of Peterborough, was charged with impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

Morgan was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 29.

Cavan-Monaghan Township

On Friday night around 10:15 p.m., an officer conducting speed enforcement in Cavan-Monaghan Township stopped a vehicle which was travelling 80 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone. Police say the driver showed signs of impairment.

Ronald Lunn, 34, of Cavan-Monaghan Township, was arrested and charged with impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 22.

