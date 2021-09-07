2 impaired driving arrests in Peterborough area over Labour Day weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police made a pair of impaired driving arrests over the Labour Day weekend.

On Sunday around 7:45 a.m., officers responded to a report that a vehicle had crashed into a hydro pole in the area of Park and McDonnel streets.

Police say officers determined the driver was impaired.

Sherwin Morgan, 42, of Peterborough, was charged with impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

Morgan was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 29.

Cavan-Monaghan Township

On Friday night around 10:15 p.m., an officer conducting speed enforcement in Cavan-Monaghan Township stopped a vehicle which was travelling 80 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone. Police say the driver showed signs of impairment.

Ronald Lunn, 34, of Cavan-Monaghan Township, was arrested and charged with impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 22.