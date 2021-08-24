Peterborough man charged with impaired driving after near collision with police cruiser

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing an impaired driving charge and other driving infractions after an incident early Monday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 3 a.m., an officer on patrol in the area of George and King Streets was “cut off” by a vehicle that had spun its tires and swerved out of the parking lane.

Police say the vehicle fled and failed to stop for a red traffic light. The officer initiated a traffic stop and the officer eventually determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Eldho Nediyalil, 23, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) along with the following Highway Traffic Act charges:

Driving a motor vehicle without a licence

Red light – failure to stop

Novice driver – blood-alcohol concentration above zero

Possess more than one licence

Colour coating obscuring interior of a vehicle

Driving a motor vehicle – perform stunt – cause tire to lose traction

Driving a motor vehicle without validation on a licence plate

Start from stopped position – not in safety

He was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 15.

