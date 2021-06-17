Saskatchewan police reported 507 impaired driving offences in May: SGI

Send this page to someone via email

The fight against impaired driving continues in the province and was highlighted in the Saskatchewan Government Insurance’s traffic safety spotlight for May.

SGI says police reported 507 impaired driving offences in May, consisting of 366 criminal code charges and 141 roadside administrative suspensions.

“It is completely unnecessary and doesn’t need to happen anymore,” said Tyler McMurchy, SGI spokesperson on Thursday.

“Saskatchewan has made a lot of progress in terms of impaired driving because a decade ago those numbers were a lot higher … but we can’t be satisfied while it’s still happening.”

And as the province continues to re-open this summer, SGI says there is no better time for people to be aware of the consequences including an immediate licence suspension and vehicle impoundment.

Consequences also include a possible criminal record, safe driver recognition penalties, ignition interlock requirements, mandatory driver education long with fines or jail time.

“We talk a lot about the legal consequences and the financial consequences and the social consequences of impaired driving,” McMurchy said. “But really, what is most important is the human cost.”

On Thursday, SGI in partnership with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) launched its “Smashed Car” display in Regina to remind drivers of the potential impact of driving impaired.

“Don’t drive impaired and it’s impaired by alcohol or by drugs because now that cannabis is legal, we are seeing incidents of increased drug impairment as well,” said Heather Tatham, MADD Regina director.

“We’re all about awareness and increasing awareness to the general public.”

According to SGI, 32 people in Saskatchewan lost their lives in 2020 as a result of impaired driving.

