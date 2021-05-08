Menu

Canada

Regina man charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm after bystander struck

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted May 8, 2021 3:49 pm
One man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a parked car he was standing next to was struck by a truck. View image in full screen
One man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a parked car he was standing next to was struck by a truck. File photo / Global News

A 23-year-old Regina man has been charged with impaired driving after a two-vehicle collision on Friday morning that seriously injured a pedestrian.

Read more: Saskatchewan police cracking down on impaired driving during May

Regina Police Service said in a press release they were dispatched to a collision at 9:44 a.m. on 9th Avenue and Rothwell Street.

A preliminary investigation indicated that a Chevrolet Silverado going west on 9th Avenue hit a Mazda 3 that was parked on the south side of the street, head-on. The parked Mazda 3 then hit a pedestrian who was standing nearby.

EMS attended the scene and the 39-year-old man who was struck was taken to the hospital with what were considered serious injuries.

Police say the victim is in stable condition.

After further investigation, the driver of the Silverado was charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm.

Read more: Six charged for impaired driving in Norway House in four days

Dylan Grigg is scheduled to appear in court on these charges in provincial court on June 2.

