Regina man charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm after bystander struck

A 23-year-old Regina man has been charged with impaired driving after a two-vehicle collision on Friday morning that seriously injured a pedestrian.

Regina Police Service said in a press release they were dispatched to a collision at 9:44 a.m. on 9th Avenue and Rothwell Street.

A preliminary investigation indicated that a Chevrolet Silverado going west on 9th Avenue hit a Mazda 3 that was parked on the south side of the street, head-on. The parked Mazda 3 then hit a pedestrian who was standing nearby.

EMS attended the scene and the 39-year-old man who was struck was taken to the hospital with what were considered serious injuries.

Police say the victim is in stable condition.

After further investigation, the driver of the Silverado was charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm.

Dylan Grigg is scheduled to appear in court on these charges in provincial court on June 2.