COVID-19 cases confirmed at 2 daycares in Campbellton, N.B.

New Brunswick Public Health has confirmed there are cases of COVID-19 in two daycare facilities in the Campbellton area.

Bruce Macfarlane, a spokesperson for the department, did not say how many cases there were or name the two facilities but said he is awaiting further details.

It comes on the heels of cases announced in the neighbouring Quebec First Nation community of Listuguj. The community’s Facebook page said there are four new positive COVID-19 cases in the area on Thursday.

The post didn’t specify where the cases were or offer details about the age group.

Global News has requested further information from Listugui First Nation and is awaiting comment.

