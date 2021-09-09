Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19 cases confirmed at 2 daycares in Campbellton, N.B.

By Nathalie Sturgeon Global News
Posted September 9, 2021 4:04 pm
Public Health confirmed COVID-19 cases at two daycare facilities in Campbellton, N.B. on Thursday. View image in full screen
Public Health confirmed COVID-19 cases at two daycare facilities in Campbellton, N.B. on Thursday. Global News / File photo

New Brunswick Public Health has confirmed there are cases of COVID-19 in two daycare facilities in the Campbellton area.

Bruce Macfarlane, a spokesperson for the department, did not say how many cases there were or name the two facilities but said he is awaiting further details.

Read more: COVID-19: 17 new cases in New Brunswick, 8 recoveries

It comes on the heels of cases announced in the neighbouring Quebec First Nation community of Listuguj. The community’s Facebook page said there are four new positive COVID-19 cases in the area on Thursday.

The post didn’t specify where the cases were or offer details about the age group.

Global News has requested further information from Listugui First Nation and is awaiting comment.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Parents share concerns about kids heading back to school' Parents share concerns about kids heading back to school
Parents share concerns about kids heading back to school – Aug 29, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus update tagCOVID tagNew Brunswick tagQuebec tagday care tagCampbellton New Brunswick tagdaycare covid cases tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers