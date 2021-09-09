COVID-19: 17 new cases in New Brunswick, 8 recoveries

New Brunswick is reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

In a release, the province said eight of the cases are in Zone 1, the Moncton region, involving a person aged 19 and under, four people in their 20s, and three people in their 30s. Five cases are close contacts of previously reported cases, two are under investigation and one is related to travel.

There is one new case in Zone 3, the Fredericton region, involving a person in their 40s. That case is under investigation.

In Zone 4, the Edmundston region, there are four new cases. They involve a person aged 19 and under, a person in their 40s, a person in their 60s and a person in their 70s. Two are close contacts of previously reported cases and two are under investigation.

There are three cases in Zone 5, the Campbellton region, involving a person aged 19 and under, a person in their 40s and a person in their 60s. Two are contacts of previously reported cases and one is under investigation.

And one new case is in Zone 7, the Miramichi region. The case is a person aged 19 and under and is a close contact of a previously confirmed case.

With eight new recoveries, the number of active cases has risen to 121. The number of people in hospital has risen to six, up from five on Wednesday, and ICU patients remain at four.

Vaccination update

As of Thursday, 76.4 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 85.3 per cent have received their first dose.

“If you have not yet had your first or second dose, you are asked to go to a walk-in clinic or book an appointment through a participating pharmacy or at a Vitalité or Horizon health network clinic as soon as possible,” the province said in a release.

A mobile vaccination clinic for those who have not yet received their first or second dose will take place on Saturday at the New Brunswick Provincial Exhibition in Fredericton between 1 and 5 p.m.

