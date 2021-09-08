COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports 14 new cases, mostly in northern zone

Nova Scotia reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Nine of the new cases are in the northern health zone and all are close contacts of previously reported cases, the province said in a release.
Three are in the central zone. Two are related to travel and one is under investigation.
One is in the western zone and is under investigation.
Read more: N.S. parents of child with lung disease say more learning supports needed for vulnerable students
And one is in the eastern zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case.
There are now 61 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of those, one person is in hospital in a COVID-19 unit.
Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,229 tests on Tuesday.
According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, 78.2 per cent of Nova Scotians have had one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 71.7 per cent are fully vaccinated.
Comments