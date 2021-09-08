Menu

Canada

COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports 14 new cases, mostly in northern zone

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted September 8, 2021 12:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Students head back to school in Nova Scotia' Students head back to school in Nova Scotia
After a year and a half of cancelled classes and remote learning, Nova Scotia students headed back to school. Amber Fryday has more.

Nova Scotia reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Nine of the new cases are in the northern health zone and all are close contacts of previously reported cases, the province said in a release.

Three are in the central zone. Two are related to travel and one is under investigation.

One is in the western zone and is under investigation.

Read more: N.S. parents of child with lung disease say more learning supports needed for vulnerable students

And one is in the eastern zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case.

There are now 61 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of those, one person is in hospital in a COVID-19 unit.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,229 tests on Tuesday.

According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, 78.2 per cent of Nova Scotians have had one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 71.7 per cent are fully vaccinated.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID-19 Vaccine tagNova Scotia health tagCovid-19 Tests tagnew COVID-19 cases tagcovid-19 in nova scotia tagNova Scotia new COVID-19 cases tag

