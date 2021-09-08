COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports 14 new cases, mostly in northern zone

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Nine of the new cases are in the northern health zone and all are close contacts of previously reported cases, the province said in a release.

Three are in the central zone. Two are related to travel and one is under investigation.

One is in the western zone and is under investigation.

And one is in the eastern zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case.

There are now 61 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of those, one person is in hospital in a COVID-19 unit.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,229 tests on Tuesday.

According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, 78.2 per cent of Nova Scotians have had one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 71.7 per cent are fully vaccinated.