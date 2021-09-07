SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports 29 new cases over long weekend

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted September 7, 2021 2:52 pm
People get PCR or antigen test on August 30, 2021 in Utrecht, Netherlands. View image in full screen
People get PCR or antigen test on August 30, 2021 in Utrecht, Netherlands. Photo by Robin Utrecht/ABACAPRESS.COM

Nova Scotia reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 recoveries since the last update on Sept. 3.

Seven new cases were reported on Sept. 4, 11 new cases on Sept. 5, seven new cases on Sept. 6, and four new cases on Tuesday.

According to the province, 15 of the cases are in the Central Zone. Nine are related to travel, three are close contacts of previously reported cases and three are under investigation.

Read more: Maritime children in crisis amid pandemic, experts say

Six cases are in the Western Zone. Four are related to travel and two are close contacts of previously reported cases.

Six cases are in the Northern Zone. Two are related to travel, three are close contacts of previously reported cases and one is under investigation.

Two cases are in Eastern Zone. Both are related to travel.

As of Tuesday, Nova Scotia has 58 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, two people are in hospital COVID-19 units.

Click to play video: 'Halifax ICU doctor develops device to help COVID-19 patients' Halifax ICU doctor develops device to help COVID-19 patients
Halifax ICU doctor develops device to help COVID-19 patients

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,523 tests on Sept. 3, 2,252 tests on Sept. 4, 2,511 tests on Sept. 5 and 2,327 tests on Sept. 6.

As of Monday, 1,454,814 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 695,524 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Since April 1, there have been 4,334 positive COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths. There are 4,248 resolved cases.


