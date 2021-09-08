Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Items stolen from storage units at Selwyn Township business: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 8, 2021 10:11 am
Peterborough County OPP are looking for information in connection to theft from storage lockers at a business on Sept. 1. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP are looking for information in connection to theft from storage lockers at a business on Sept. 1. Courtesy of Peterborough County OPP

Peterborough County OPP are investigating a pair of thefts at a storage unit business in Selwyn Township last week.

According to police, on Sept. 1 around 4:30 p.m., a man attended a business on County Road 19 and stole items from seven storage units.

The same suspect then returned on Sept. 2 around 7:30 p.m. and stole items from an additional four storage units.

Read more: Trent River man arrested following theft of 2 vehicles from Selwyn Township business, OPP say

“The suspect gained entry to the units by cutting the locks off,” OPP said.

A surveillance image of the suspect and vehicle used in the theft of items in storage units.
A surveillance image of the suspect and vehicle used in the theft of items in storage units. Peterborough County OPP

On Wednesday, OPP released surveillance images of the suspect and vehicle used in the thefts.

Trending Stories
The suspect is described as wearing jeans, a dark sweater over a white shirt and a ball cap.

The vehicle is a newer Honda HR-V with a sunroof bearing stolen licence plate 61TR46 on the rear. The vehicle did not have a front licence plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line (888) 310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.

