Trent River man arrested following theft of 2 vehicles from Selwyn Township business: OPP

A Trent River, Ont., man was arrested Wednesday following an investigation into the theft of two vehicles at a business in Peterborough County earlier in the week.

According to Peterborough County OPP, on Tuesday morning, officers responded to a reported break and enter and theft at a County Road 19. The complainant reported that two vehicles had been stolen from the property.

OPP say one the vehicles was recovered a short distance from the scene after it was found abandoned following a collision.

An investigation led by the Peterborough/Northumberland Community Street Crime Unit was able to identify a suspect after reviewing the surveillance video and speaking with witnesses.

Investigators located the suspect on Wednesday and the second stolen vehicle was located at the scene of the arrest.

“The suspect is facing numerous charges in regards to thefts of vehicles and (catalytic) converters in Peterborough County, Haliburton County and the City of Peterborough,” OPP stated Thursday.

Joseph Bell, 29, of Trent River, was charged with

Two counts theft of a motor vehicle

Four counts of theft under $5,000 from a motor vehicle

Possession property obtained by crime under $5,000

Mischief under $5,000

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

Failure to comply with release order-other than to attend court

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.

OPP say the investigation is ongoing.