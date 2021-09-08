SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Watch Live: 2021 Canadian election French debate

By Staff Global News
Posted September 8, 2021 12:20 pm
The leaders are scheduled to face off in the French debate on Wednesday View image in full screen
The leaders are scheduled to face off in the French debate on Wednesday. The Canadian Press

Justin Trudeau, Erin O’Toole, Jagmeet Singh, Annamie Paul and Yves-Francois Blanchet will face off for the official Debate Commission’s French debate on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

Live coverage of the debate begins at 8 p.m. ET.

You will be able to watch the Canadian election debate live in the video player above and follow along with live coverage and analysis in the blog at the bottom of this story.

The topics set to be debated on Wednesday include climate, cost of living and public finances, Indigenous Peoples and cultural identity, justice and foreign policy, and health care and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The topics were chosen based in part on responses Canadians gave to a questionnaire that was published by the members of the Debate Broadcast Group: CBC News, APTN News, CTV News and Global News.

Radio-Canada’s Patrice Roy is expected to moderate the French debate, with the assistance of Hélène Buzzetti of Les coops de l’information, Guillaume Bourgault-Côté of L’actualité, La Presse’s Paul Journet and Marie Vastel of Le Devoir.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
