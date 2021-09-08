Watch Live: 2021 Canadian election French debate

Send this page to someone via email

Justin Trudeau, Erin O’Toole, Jagmeet Singh, Annamie Paul and Yves-Francois Blanchet will face off for the official Debate Commission’s French debate on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

The topics set to be debated on Wednesday include climate, cost of living and public finances, Indigenous Peoples and cultural identity, justice and foreign policy, and health care and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The topics were chosen based in part on responses Canadians gave to a questionnaire that was published by the members of the Debate Broadcast Group: CBC News, APTN News, CTV News and Global News.

Radio-Canada’s Patrice Roy is expected to moderate the French debate, with the assistance of Hélène Buzzetti of Les coops de l’information, Guillaume Bourgault-Côté of L’actualité, La Presse’s Paul Journet and Marie Vastel of Le Devoir.