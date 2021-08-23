Federal election debate: Share your concerns with party leaders

The official English leaders’ debate, scheduled for Sept. 9 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. EDT, is produced by the Debate Broadcast Group: CBC News, APTN News, CTV News and Global News.

Leaders of the Liberal Party of Canada, Conservative Party of Canada, Green Party of Canada, New Democratic Party and Bloc Québécois have been invited to participate in the debate.

What do you want the main party leaders to talk about? Let us know by answering the questions in this form. Your concerns will help form the questions and direction of the debate.

The responses to this survey will be collected and processed by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) on behalf of the Debate Broadcast Group (DBG) and will be used solely for the purposes of soliciting questions and/or participation for the official English federal election debate on Sept. 9, 2021.

The CBC/DBG will contact you to obtain your further consent if it is proposed that your name will be attributed to your submission at the debate, or if it is proposed that you ask your question by video or in person.

The information collected by this survey will be destroyed after the completion of the debate, unless otherwise required by law.