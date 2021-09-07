SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Despite stepping down, Kitchener MP Saini’s name remains on the ballot — what happens if he wins?

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 7, 2021 4:24 pm
Click to play video: 'Liberal candidate Raj Saini ends re-election campaign amid misconduct allegations' Liberal candidate Raj Saini ends re-election campaign amid misconduct allegations
WATCH: Amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour, Raj Saini has dropped out of the election campaign. He was the Liberal candidate in the Ontario riding of Kitchener Centre. As Mercedes Stephenson explains, Saini's exit is the news the party doesn't want right now, especially with two weeks left in the race.

While Liberal MP Raj Saini has announced that he will no longer be running for office, that does not mean his name will not be on the ballot.

Saini stepped aside over the weekend after allegations of harassment which the former Kitchener Centre candidate has firmly denied.

A spokesperson for Elections Canada confirmed that his name will remain on the ballot and that it is too late for the Liberals to name a replacement nominee.

Read more: Liberal MP Raj Saini drops out of re-election campaign following misconduct allegations

“The candidates who submit their nomination papers before the deadline (Aug. 30) and are approved after review by the returning officer are the candidates that appear on the ballot,” Diane Benson said in an email.

“After the election, votes are counted for each candidate and those will show in the official voting results.”

Those who have already cast a ballot for Saini will be unable to cast a replacement vote.

Trending Stories

“If someone has already cast their ballot (ex: voting by special ballot even before the candidate nomination deadline), their vote would count for the candidate whose name they marked on the ballot,” she explained.

“Someone who voted in advance (through the special ballot process — at the returning office or by mail) is made aware when they apply and on the form that once they choose to vote this way, they cannot change their mind.”

Read more: Trudeau rules out probe on Liberal candidate despite demands for harassment inquiry

So what happens in the unlikely event that Saini comes out on top on Sept. 20?

“If a candidate won, but chose not to hold office, notice would be given to the Speaker of the House of Commons,” Benson explained.

“The Speaker would notify Elections Canada of the vacancy. Within the time frame required by law, the Speaker would notify Elections Canada to issue a writ for a by-election.

“Elections Canada would conduct the by-election.”

Click to play video: 'Questions about Saini’s departure follow Trudeau on campaign trail' Questions about Saini’s departure follow Trudeau on campaign trail
Questions about Saini’s departure follow Trudeau on campaign trail
