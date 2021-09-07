Despite stepping down, Kitchener MP Saini’s name remains on the ballot — what happens if he wins?

Send this page to someone via email

While Liberal MP Raj Saini has announced that he will no longer be running for office, that does not mean his name will not be on the ballot.

Saini stepped aside over the weekend after allegations of harassment which the former Kitchener Centre candidate has firmly denied.

A spokesperson for Elections Canada confirmed that his name will remain on the ballot and that it is too late for the Liberals to name a replacement nominee.

“The candidates who submit their nomination papers before the deadline (Aug. 30) and are approved after review by the returning officer are the candidates that appear on the ballot,” Diane Benson said in an email.

“After the election, votes are counted for each candidate and those will show in the official voting results.”

Those who have already cast a ballot for Saini will be unable to cast a replacement vote.

“If someone has already cast their ballot (ex: voting by special ballot even before the candidate nomination deadline), their vote would count for the candidate whose name they marked on the ballot,” she explained.

“Someone who voted in advance (through the special ballot process — at the returning office or by mail) is made aware when they apply and on the form that once they choose to vote this way, they cannot change their mind.”

So what happens in the unlikely event that Saini comes out on top on Sept. 20?

“If a candidate won, but chose not to hold office, notice would be given to the Speaker of the House of Commons,” Benson explained.

“The Speaker would notify Elections Canada of the vacancy. Within the time frame required by law, the Speaker would notify Elections Canada to issue a writ for a by-election.

“Elections Canada would conduct the by-election.”

