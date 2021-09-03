Menu

Canada

Trudeau rules out probe on Liberal candidate despite demands for harassment inquiry

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 3, 2021 4:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada election: Trudeau defends handling of sexual misconduct cases amid Saini allegations' Canada election: Trudeau defends handling of sexual misconduct cases amid Saini allegations
WATCH ABOVE: Canada election: Trudeau defends handling of sexual misconduct cases amid Saini allegations

Justin Trudeau faced fresh demands for an independent inquiry into allegations that a Liberal candidate harassed a female staff member on Friday.

At a news conference, the Liberal leader ruled out a further probe into the conduct of Raj Saini, saying that there were already “strong, rigorous, independent processes in place.’

Read more: ‘Culture of coverup’: Trudeau faces pressure after Liberal MP accused of misconduct

Saini, a Liberal candidate in Ontario, has faced complaints that he harassed a former member of his staff, allegations which he firmly denies.

The allegations, reported by CBC, have not been independently verified by the Canadian Press.

The Liberals have come under pressure from the Conservatives and NDP over their decision to allow Saini to run for a third time for office.

Click to play video: 'Canada election: Trudeau under fire for standing by Liberal candidate facing misconduct allegations' Canada election: Trudeau under fire for standing by Liberal candidate facing misconduct allegations
Canada election: Trudeau under fire for standing by Liberal candidate facing misconduct allegations

On Friday, Trudeau faced further questions about whether the “processes” that looked into the Saini allegations were sufficiently independent.

Trudeau said he took such allegations “extremely seriously.”

Earlier this week, a former Liberal staff member said on Twitter that she was “beyond disappointed” by how the leader’s office has handled the matter.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
