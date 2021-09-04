Liberal MP Raj Saini drops out of re-election campaign following misconduct allegations

Send this page to someone via email

Raj Saini, a Liberal candidate in Ontario, says he will no longer be running in Canada’s 2021 federal election, following allegations that he harassed a former member of his staff. Saini has firmly denied the allegations.

In a statement Saturday, Saini confirmed he has taken “the painful decision” to end his campaign for the 44th Parliament.

Read more: Trudeau rules out probe on Liberal candidate despite demands for harassment inquiry

“Continuing the campaign no longer serves the best interests of my family, staff members, campaign team and constituents,” Saini said in the statement. “For everyone’s health and safety, I have taken the painful decision to end my campaign for the 44th Parliament.”

Saini also said that he intends to concentrate on fighting these allegations.

“I will be focusing all my attention and efforts to challenge these defamatory, false accusations and am in the process of consulting legal counsel to review all options,” he said.

Ever since the allegations — first reported by CBC — the Liberals have faced pressure from the Conservatives and the NDP over their decision to allow Saini to run for office a third time.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole accused Trudeau of “a culture of coverup” and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said the Liberal leader was “not listening to women.”

At a news conference last week, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau faced demands for an independent inquiry into the conduct of Saini.

Trudeau ruled out a further probe, saying that there were already “strong, rigorous, independent processes in place.’

On Friday, Trudeau faced further questions about whether the “processes” that looked into the Saini allegations were sufficiently independent.

Trudeau said he took such allegations “extremely seriously.”

— With files from The Canadian Press