Crime

Quebec man who triggered Amber Alert to remain in custody after brief court appearance

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted September 6, 2021 3:31 pm
Quebec provincial police say the suspect will be back in court next month. View image in full screen
Quebec provincial police say the suspect will be back in court next month. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

A 36-year-old man briefly appeared in Quebec court Monday after he was arrested in connection with the kidnapping of his young son that triggered an Amber Alert.

The Sûreté du Québec said in a statement the man remains in custody until he is due back in court next month.

“The charges scheduled for court appearance are not yet known,” the provincial police force said. “But we do know there should be (a charge for) recklessly discharging a gun since during the weekend’s operation the suspect allegedly used a gun.”

Other charges could follow, according to police.

Read more: Child who went missing in Quebec reunited with mother, police arrest suspect

An Amber Alert was launched last Tuesday for a missing three-year-old boy from Sainte-Paule, northeast of Quebec City.

The alert was briefly extended into New Brunswick before the father and son were located on Saturday. Police said the pair were confined in a house not far from where they were last seen.

The boy was reunited with his mother. The man was arrested Sunday following hours of negotiations.

The man will be back in court in Matane on Oct. 5.

with files from The Canadian Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
