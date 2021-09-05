Negotiations between Quebec police, father suspected in missing child case continue

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec provincial police say they are still negotiating with a man accused of kidnapping his three-year-old boy earlier in the week, triggering an Amber Alert that remained in place for four days.

Police say the pair have been located and are confined in a house not far from where they were last seen in Sainte-Paule, Que., northeast of Quebec City.

#OpérationEnCours | Nous confirmons que nous avons localisé l'enfant et le suspect. Ce qui met fin à l'alerte Amber actuelle. Pour le moment, nous ne communiquerons pas davantage pour ne pas nuire à l’opération en cours. Nous demandons aux citoyens de ne pas s’approcher des lieux — Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) September 4, 2021

The Amber Alert was first triggered on Tuesday and briefly extended into New Brunswick before ultimately being lifted on Saturday.

Sgt. Claude Doiron of the Sûreté du Québec says police are in contact with the suspect, but offered no other details.

Both the man and the child have been confirmed alive, but Doiron would not provide further details on their conditions.

Doiron says more information would be released in the coming hours.