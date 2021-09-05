Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Negotiations between Quebec police, father suspected in missing child case continue

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 5, 2021 11:14 am
Click to play video: '3-year-old boy and father found alive after Quebec Amber Alert: police' 3-year-old boy and father found alive after Quebec Amber Alert: police
WATCH: 3-year-old boy and father found alive after Quebec Amber Alert: police

Quebec provincial police say they are still negotiating with a man accused of kidnapping his three-year-old boy earlier in the week, triggering an Amber Alert that remained in place for four days.

Police say the pair have been located and are confined in a house not far from where they were last seen in Sainte-Paule, Que., northeast of Quebec City.

Story continues below advertisement

The Amber Alert was first triggered on Tuesday and briefly extended into New Brunswick before ultimately being lifted on Saturday.

Trending Stories

Sgt. Claude Doiron of the Sûreté du Québec says police are in contact with the suspect, but offered no other details.

READ MORE: 3-year-old boy and father found alive after Quebec Amber Alert: police

Both the man and the child have been confirmed alive, but Doiron would not provide further details on their conditions.

Doiron says more information would be released in the coming hours.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Sureté du Québec tagMissing Child tagQuebec police tagQuebec Amber Alert tagMissing Child Found tagAbducted Child tagAmber Alert solved tagmissing father and child tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers