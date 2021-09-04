Menu

Comments

Crime

Amber Alert: Quebec police continue search for boy, father missing since Tuesday

By Sidhartha Banerjee The Canadian Press
Posted September 4, 2021 1:04 pm
A description of the child and the alleged suspect by Quebec provincial police. View image in full screen
A description of the child and the alleged suspect by Quebec provincial police. Quebec provincial police

Quebec provincial police say ground searches are continuing today for a three-year-old boy allegedly abducted by his father earlier this week.

Provincial police say an Amber Alert triggered Tuesday evening for three-year-old Jake Côté and his father David Côté, 36, remains in effect in the province.

The Amber Alert was previously extended to New Brunswick but is no longer in effect in that province, the New Brunswick RCMP said Friday evening.

Read more: Amber Alert: Search for missing 3-year-old Quebec boy now into 4th day

On Friday, authorities say they used DNA testing to identify items used by the pair, a discovery they believe suggests they may be found alive and are in the heavily forested area near Ste-Paule, Que., on the Gaspe Peninsula where police have been searching.

Sgt. Helene St-Pierre says today in addition to aerial and ground searches, police have been using loudspeakers to try to reach Côté

Late Thursday, police said they thought the suspect was hiding in a densely-forested area, noting that Côté had wilderness survival skills and could be using materials gathered from nearby chalets and trailers to survive with this son.

Police have advised the public to keep an eye out for anything out of the ordinary, but to stay away from the forest and avoid taking part in the search because Côté could be armed.

— with a file from Alex Cooke

© 2021 The Canadian Press
