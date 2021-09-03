Menu

Canada

Amber Alert: Search for missing 3-year-old Quebec boy now into 4th day

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 3, 2021 12:35 pm
A description of the child and the alleged suspect by Quebec provincial police. View image in full screen
A description of the child and the alleged suspect by Quebec provincial police. Quebec provincial police

Provincial police are continuing a ground search Friday on the south shore of the St. Lawrence River northeast of Quebec City after issuing an Amber Alert for a missing boy on Tuesday.

The primary search area is around the town of Ste-Paule, Que., on the Gaspe Peninsula, where 36-year-old David Côté allegedly abducted his three-year-old son, Jake Côté.

After finding an all-terrain vehicle believed to be used by the father, police extended their search zone Wednesday to the whole province and parts of northwestern New Brunswick near the Quebec border, notably the communities of Madawaska, Restigouche and Gloucester.

Late Thursday, police said they thought the suspect was hiding in a densely forested area, noting that Côté had wilderness survival skills and could be using materials gathered from nearby chalets and trailers to survive with this son.

Police are advising the public to keep an eye out for anything out of the ordinary but to stay away from the forest and to avoid taking part in the search because they fear Côté could be armed.

The suspect is five foot seven, weighs about 180 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing a dark sweater with a black logo, as well as black army-style pants. They said the boy has short hair and was wearing a T-shirt with an image of the number six or nine in blue camouflage and with silver stripes on the sleeves and bottom.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
