Crime

Amber Alert issued for missing toddler in Quebec’s Bas-Saint-Laurent region

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted August 31, 2021 9:06 pm
Police have issued an Amber Alert for Quebec's Bas Saint-Laurent region after a toddler was allegedly kidnapped on Tuesday afternoon at 1 p.m. in Sainte-Paule. Aug. 31, 2021.
Police have issued an Amber Alert for Quebec's Bas Saint-Laurent region after a toddler was allegedly kidnapped on Tuesday afternoon at 1 p.m. in Sainte-Paule. Aug. 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

The Sûreté du Québec has issued an Amber Alert for three-year-old Jake Côté.

In a Twitter post, police said the toddler was allegedly kidnapped in Sainte-Paule at 1 p.m. on Tuesday by David Côté, 36.

Police say Côté is five-feet-seven-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Trending Stories
David Côté is seen in a police handout photo. View image in full screen
David Côté is seen in a police handout photo. Sûreté du Québec

Police are looking for a grey all-terrain vehicle that is hand-painted and dirty.

Anyone who sees Côté, the child or the all-terrain vehicle is asked to call 911.

