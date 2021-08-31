Amber Alert issued for missing toddler in Quebec’s Bas-Saint-Laurent region

Send this page to someone via email

The Sûreté du Québec has issued an Amber Alert for three-year-old Jake Côté.

In a Twitter post, police said the toddler was allegedly kidnapped in Sainte-Paule at 1 p.m. on Tuesday by David Côté, 36.

Quebec Alert Ready- SQ- AMBER ALERT for Bas-Saint-Laurent area. On August 31 at 1 P.M., Jake Côté, 2 years old, was adbducted in Ste-Paule by David Côté , 36 years old. Looking out for a tout terrain, grey. If seen, call 9 1 1. #AmberAlert https://t.co/3a8JR8yQcW — Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) September 1, 2021

Police say Côté is five-feet-seven-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

View image in full screen David Côté is seen in a police handout photo. Sûreté du Québec

Police are looking for a grey all-terrain vehicle that is hand-painted and dirty.

Anyone who sees Côté, the child or the all-terrain vehicle is asked to call 911.