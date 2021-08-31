Amber Alert issued for missing toddler in Quebec’s Bas-Saint-Laurent region

The Sûreté du Québec has issued an Amber Alert for three-year-old Jake Côté.
In a Twitter post, police said the toddler was allegedly kidnapped in Sainte-Paule at 1 p.m. on Tuesday by David Côté, 36.
Police say Côté is five-feet-seven-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.
Police are looking for a grey all-terrain vehicle that is hand-painted and dirty.
Anyone who sees Côté, the child or the all-terrain vehicle is asked to call 911.
