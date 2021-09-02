Quebec police holding ground searches for missing 3-year-old boy after Amber Alert widened

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec provincial police say they are conducting ground searches Thursday for a missing three-year-old boy allegedly abducted by his father.

Police issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday evening after the boy, Jake Côté, was allegedly taken around 1 p.m. earlier that day by 36-year-old David Côté in Ste-Paule, Que., on the Gaspé Peninsula.

One day later, authorities expanded the search for the boy to include the entire province and parts of northwestern New Brunswick by the Quebec border, notably the communities of Madawaska, Restigouche and Gloucester.

Police expanded their search after finding an all-terrain vehicle allegedly used by the boy’s father. They said the pair could be travelling on foot or by vehicle.

Provincial police said in a tweet Thursday morning their operation continued through the night and asked the public to look out for people who fit the physical descriptions of the father and son or who are wearing similar clothing.

The suspect is five foot seven, weighs about 180 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing a dark sweater with a black logo, as well as black army-style pants.

Investigators say the boy has short hair and was wearing a T-shirt with an image of the number six or nine in blue camouflage and with silver stripes on the sleeves and bottom. The three-year-old was also wearing dark blue jeans and beige boots.

