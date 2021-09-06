Menu

Crime

Saskatchewan Penitentiary inmate dies while in custody

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted September 6, 2021 2:02 pm
Correctional Service of Canada reported an inmate death on Sept. 5 at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert, Sask. View image in full screen
Correctional Service of Canada reported an inmate death on Sept. 5 at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert, Sask. File / Global News

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) has announced the death of a man who was serving a sentence of two years and seven months at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert, Sask.

A release on Monday morning stated that Raymond Crookedneck died on Sunday while in custody at the facility.

He had been serving a sentence since July 25, 2019 for impaired driving, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure to attend court and failure to comply with conditions.

According to the release, Crookedneck’s next of kin have been notified of his death.

CSC said it will review the circumstances of his death as in all cases involving an inmate’s death.

Police and the coroner have been notified.

