Firearms incident at Portage Avenue bar leaves man in critical condition: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police say a man is recovering in hospital after a “firearms-related incident” early Saturday morning at a business on Portage Avenue.
A police spokesperson says the incident at Spades Lounge and Hookah Bar unfolded at around 4:00 a.m.
They say the man’s condition remains critical.
Police tape could be seen surrounding the business at 575 Portage Avenue, and a police cruiser was on scene midday Saturday.
Police didn’t have details on any suspects, and say the Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
