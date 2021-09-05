Menu

Crime

Firearms incident at Portage Avenue bar leaves man in critical condition: Winnipeg police

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted September 5, 2021 10:20 am
Winnipeg police say a man is recovering in hospital after a "firearms-related incident" early Saturday morning at a business on Portage Avenue. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police say a man is recovering in hospital after a "firearms-related incident" early Saturday morning at a business on Portage Avenue. Ron Dhaliwal / Global News

Winnipeg police say a man is recovering in hospital after a “firearms-related incident” early Saturday morning at a business on Portage Avenue.

A police spokesperson says the incident at Spades Lounge and Hookah Bar unfolded at around 4:00 a.m.

They say the man’s condition remains critical.

Police tape could be seen surrounding the business at 575 Portage Avenue, and a police cruiser was on scene midday Saturday.

Police didn’t have details on any suspects, and say the Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

