Saskatoon’s bus rapid transit system delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic

The launch of Saskatoon’s bus rapid transit system will be delayed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A report heading to the city’s transportation committee on Sept. 7 says the pandemic did not allow proper engagement with stakeholders.

“Not being able to meet in person meant we were unable to meet our engagement principles of inclusivity and relationship building,” Terry Schmidt, general manager of transportation and construction, said in a statement Wednesday.

“We determined it was necessary to extend the launch date to June 2026 so we can gather the important public and staff input needed to ensure the BRT system meets the needs of our residents.”

The city said public feedback on planning and construction is required in several areas.

The final routing was approved by city council in April 2019 and was initially scheduled to launch in June 2025.

Once operational, the city has said the three lines making up the rapid-transit network will form the backbone of Saskatoon Transit.