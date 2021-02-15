Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Saskatoon
February 15 2021 5:55pm
01:37

Saskatoon looking to capitalize on federal transit dollars for BRT

The downtown business improvement district said 18,000 to 20,000 people work in the core and offering travel options coming out of a pandemic is a positive step.

Advertisement

Video Home