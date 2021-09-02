SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Education

Staff, students at Transcona school to be temporarily moved due to renovations

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 2, 2021 11:04 am
Renovations underway at Westview School. View image in full screen
Renovations underway at Westview School. Global News

A Winnipeg school that was set to reopen this fall is facing unexpected delays, which means its students will have to attend classes at a nearby school for the start of the school year.

The River East Transcona School Division said Thursday that the $4.7-million upgrades to Westview School have hit a snag, specifically related to the installation of air exchange units, so staff and students will be temporarily moved to Radisson School until the renos are complete.

Read more: Winnipeg Police Service urges caution as school zones return Wednesday

The division said Radisson was the best choice for Westview’s student body — just shy of 200 kids — as it has a 400-student capacity and only 185 currently attending.

Each school, the division said, will continue to function as a separate entity, despite being in the same building. Westview students will also have dedicated buses and routes during the displacement, which is expected to end in January when ventilation issues are resolved.

Click to play video: 'Back to school town hall for Manitoba parents' Back to school town hall for Manitoba parents
Back to school town hall for Manitoba parents

 

