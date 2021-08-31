Winnipeg Police Service urges caution as school zones return Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is urging residents to be cautious as school zones will once again be dropping to 30 km/h from 50 km/h starting on Wednesday.

These zones are certainly nothing new but with kids returning to school, drivers can expect more pedestrian traffic on the roads compared to last year.

“The number of kids attending schools physically was greatly reduced, so this is a kickstart, hopefully, back to the new norm, where kids are going to be attending schools,” said WPS Traffic Insp. Doug Roxburgh.

Roxburgh said the zones will be clearly marked to identify when you are entering them and when you are leaving and enforcement will be in place.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our school zones are monitored by our photo radar partners, so yes, they will be in attendance,” he said.

Scofflaw Winnipeg drivers picked up more than 8,000 tickets in June 2020 for speeding through reduced-speed school zones, according to police.

“What I think happened here is people either didn’t hear the messaging that enforcement was going to be in place again, or they thought it was a 50 zone and drove accordingly,” Insp. Gord Spado said on the topic last year.

Roxburgh reminds Winnipeggers that going 15 km/h over in a school zone will result in a $250 fine.

4:20 School zone speed limits return to 30 km/h School zone speed limits return to 30 km/h