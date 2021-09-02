Exeter, Ont. man identified as deceased pulled from water off Grand Bend

Send this page to someone via email

Lambton OPP say investigators do not suspect foul play after the body of a man was pulled from the water at the beach in Grand Bend on Monday.

Police say they and EMS were called to the beach at 9:30 p.m. Monday after an unresponsive man was pulled from the water.

The man was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police say.

He’s been identified as Ri Jin, 45, of Exeter.

Police have not provided any additional information but ask anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

