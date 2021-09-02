Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Exeter, Ont. man identified as deceased pulled from water off Grand Bend

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted September 2, 2021 10:40 am
grand bend beach View image in full screen
Grand Bend, Canada - July 28, 2018. The sun sets behind the horizon off the shoreline of Grand Bend. by Mark Spowart/Getty Images

Lambton OPP say investigators do not suspect foul play after the body of a man was pulled from the water at the beach in Grand Bend on Monday.

Read more: Boater, 53, found dead after boat capsized in Ottawa River: police

Police say they and EMS were called to the beach at 9:30 p.m. Monday after an unresponsive man was pulled from the water.

Trending Stories

The man was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police say.

He’s been identified as Ri Jin, 45, of Exeter.

Police have not provided any additional information but ask anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

 

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagDrowning tagGrand Bend taglambton opp tagExeter tagNo foul Play tagunresponsive male tagRi Jin\ tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers