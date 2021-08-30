Boater, 53, found dead after boat capsized in Ottawa River: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man’s body has been recovered after his boat capsized in the Ottawa River on Saturday afternoon.

The 53-year-old Ottawa man went missing shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday when his boat overturned on the river near Dunrobin and Opeongo roads.

Police said shortly after 10 p.m. on Sunday that the man’s body had been recovered.

Ottawa fire and paramedic services, as well as emergency responders from Gatineau, aided the local police marine unit in the search efforts.

Police said they were in contact with the deceased’s family. The victim’s name has not been released.

4:24 Drowning Prevention Week and water safety tips Drowning Prevention Week and water safety tips – Jul 17, 2021

Advertisement