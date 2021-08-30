Menu

News

Boater, 53, found dead after boat capsized in Ottawa River: police

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted August 30, 2021 9:37 am
The Ottawa River, as seen from Major's Hill Park. View image in full screen
The Ottawa River, as seen from Major's Hill Park. Craig Lord / Global News

A man’s body has been recovered after his boat capsized in the Ottawa River on Saturday afternoon.

The 53-year-old Ottawa man went missing shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday when his boat overturned on the river near Dunrobin and Opeongo roads.

Police said shortly after 10 p.m. on Sunday that the man’s body had been recovered.

Read more: Body of London, Ont. man recovered from Ottawa River

Ottawa fire and paramedic services, as well as emergency responders from Gatineau, aided the local police marine unit in the search efforts.

Police said they were in contact with the deceased’s family. The victim’s name has not been released.

Click to play video: 'Drowning Prevention Week and water safety tips' Drowning Prevention Week and water safety tips
Drowning Prevention Week and water safety tips – Jul 17, 2021
