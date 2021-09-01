SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

NDP advances to boost seat count in Quebec, Singh unruffled by Bloc remarks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 1, 2021 11:22 am
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh responds to a question surrounded by health care workers during a news conference in Thunder Bay, Ont. on Friday, Aug. 27. View image in full screen
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh responds to a question surrounded by health care workers during a news conference in Thunder Bay, Ont. on Friday, Aug. 27. Paul Chiasson / The Canadian Press

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he’s not concerned with the other parties on the campaign trail, even as the Bloc Quebecois leader questions Singh’s support for Quebec.

Singh is campaigning today in that province, where the NDP is hoping to boost its seat count following a dismal showing in the last federal election.

A so-called orange wave in 2011 led the party to win 59 seats in Quebec, but by 2019 they had lost all but one seat in the province.

Read more: Who is Jagmeet Singh? A look at how the NDP leader’s past has shaped his campaign

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet has been critical of both the NDP and Liberals during this campaign, saying those parties try to paint Quebecers as racist, and he predicts they will “pay the price” on election day.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Singh has spoken out against Quebec’s Bill 21, which bans certain public servants from wearing religious symbols at work, and experts say many Quebecers bristle at both the appearance of federal interference in provincial governance and the suggestion that systemic racism is at play.

Click to play video: 'NDP pledges to crack down on house-flippers' NDP pledges to crack down on house-flippers
NDP pledges to crack down on house-flippers

Singh says he has a problem with a law that divides and creates two categories of people, but that Quebecers are the ones fighting the law “and that’s exactly how it should happen.”

© 2021 The Canadian Press
NDP tagcanada election tagBloc Quebecois tagCanada federal election tagfederal election 2021 tag2021 canada election tagelection canada 2021 tagjagmeet singh election campaign tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers