Regina pummelled with hail in late summer storm

Send this page to someone via email

A powerful thunderstorm hit Regina hard Tuesday evening.

The storm rolled through just after 7 p.m., bringing with it high winds, heavy rain, lightning and hail.

The storm knocked out power to Pense, northeast Regina and surrounding areas.

Many were quick to grab their phones and snap photos and videos.

Some show what appears to be loonie-sized hail in some parts of Regina.

James Newman, who lives in the Maple Ridge neighbourhood, said it was a wicked storm.

“It was a little scary for a little while,” Newman said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We weren’t sure if we should get to the basement.”

Newman said it started out dark, then the rain and wind kicked in.

“The hail just began and it was a good one. The whole yard is just covered,” he said.

“I thought for sure we were going to get a tornado. The clouds looked it. It was dark. It was blowing sideways, upside down, all over the place.”

Read more: Damage piles up across Saskatchewan as storms rip through province

Newman said his property did not suffer much damage, but some neighbours weren’t so lucky.

“One neighbour, his fence is totally trashed. It looked like a little machine gun went to it,” he said.

“A couple of neighbours took a little bit of water in the basement (and one) across the street had a lake up to about our waist beside his house.”