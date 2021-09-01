Gun violence in Laval leaves two men injured

Send this page to someone via email

Two men are in hospital following gun violence in Laval on Wednesday morning.

Gunfire was reported in front of a bar-restaurant located at the intersection of Curé-Labelle and Samson Boulevards in Laval at around 2:45 a.m., Laval Police Department said.

The first victim, aged 20, was hit by a bullet when he left the restaurant and was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday morning a second person showed up at the ER with a gunshot injury.

Police are trying to determine if there is a connection between the two events.

The investigation is ongoing.

