Comments

Crime

Gun violence in Laval leaves two men injured

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 1, 2021 9:13 am
Laval police cruiser in Laval, Que. View image in full screen
Laval police cruiser in Laval, Que. CP IMAGES/Mario Beauregard

Two men are in hospital following gun violence in Laval on Wednesday morning.

Gunfire was reported in front of a bar-restaurant located at the intersection of Curé-Labelle and Samson Boulevards in Laval at around 2:45 a.m., Laval Police Department said.

Read more: Police investigate Thursday morning shooting in downtown Montreal

The first victim, aged 20, was hit by a bullet when he left the restaurant and was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday morning a second person showed up at the ER with a gunshot injury.

Police are trying to determine if there is a connection between the two events.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
