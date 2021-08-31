BC RCMP’s acting commanding officer open to independent agency oversight after Fairy Creek protests

Send this page to someone via email

An internal email by the acting commanding officer for the B.C. RCMP says “he’s open to the oversight of an independent agency” after recent events at the Fairy Creek watershed on Vancouver Island.

In a memo to RCMP members obtained by Global News, Eric Stubbs said a group tried to block police access to roads in the watershed on Aug. 21.

1:53 Tensions escalate at Fairy Creek blockade Tensions escalate at Fairy Creek blockade – Aug 22, 2021

He said there was pushing and shoving and one officer suffered a concussion.

Stubbs admitted pepper spray was used.

Demonstrators have alleged police indiscriminately targeted peaceful protesters with pepper spray. Numerous complaints have been made to the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission for the RCMP.

“I’m always open to the oversight of an independent agency that provides transparency needed in these sensitive and high profile events,” Stubbs said.

He ended the memo saying criminality and violence have to be managed to ensure the safety of everyone.

Meanwhile, protesters shut down Victoria’s Johnson Street Bridge on Monday afternoon demanding accountability from police.

— with files from Simon Little