RCMP deem Meadow Lake, Sask. campground incident to be murder-suicide

RCMP say an incident on Monday in Meadow Lake, Sask., where two people died is now considered a homicide-suicide that is domestic in nature.

Police said on Tuesday that multiple reports came in to the Meadow Lake RCMP detachment before 3 p.m. on Monday of a firearm discharged at the Lions Park campground.

Police found a 34-year-old woman dead outside a camper trailer.

A 34-year-old man was also found dead by apparent suicide inside the same camper trailer, according to RCMP.

Police have not released the names of the two individuals, however, they say the woman was from Flying Dust First Nation and the man from Thunderchild First Nation.

Autopsies will be conducted this week in Saskatoon.

A woman who was known to the deceased individuals suffered injuries from the incident. She was taken to hospital where she received treatment for a minor injury; she has since been released.

RCMP stated that just after 2 p.m. on Aug. 30, officers received a request for a wellness check on the same 34-year-old woman from a person who was concerned about her.

A statement on Tuesday shared that officers were making inquiries regarding the request before the firearm complaints came in to police.

The coroner has joined RCMP in investigating the circumstances of the deaths.

Police say there are no additional suspects being considered in regards to this incident and no charges will be laid.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.

Learn more about how to help someone in crisis here.