Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 dead, 1 injured in ‘serious incident’ at Meadow Lake campground: RCMP

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted August 30, 2021 7:03 pm
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. File / Global News

RCMP in Meadow Lake, Sask., are at the scene of what they say is a “serious incident” occurred involving two deaths and an injury.

A statement from RCMP on Monday afternoon said there is an increased police presence at Lions Park campground in Meadow Lake.

Police say two adults have died and a third person suffered injuries in connection with the incident. The injured person has been taken to hospital for medical assistance.

Read more: RCMP identify body found in rural Sask. as missing woman from Prince Albert

“There is no risk to public safety at this time and there will continue to be an increased police presence in the area overnight and into tomorrow,” read the statement from police.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

RCMP say further updates will be provided on Tuesday as they become available.

No further information has been released at this time.

Click to play video: 'Crime rate fell in Regina, Saskatoon and across Saskatchewan in 2020: StatsCanada' Crime rate fell in Regina, Saskatoon and across Saskatchewan in 2020: StatsCanada
Crime rate fell in Regina, Saskatoon and across Saskatchewan in 2020: StatsCanada – Jul 27, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagSaskatchewan tagSaskatchewan News tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagSask tagMeadow Lake tagMeadow Lake RCMP tagNortheast Saskatchewan tagLions Park Campground tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers