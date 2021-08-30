2 dead, 1 injured in ‘serious incident’ at Meadow Lake campground: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Meadow Lake, Sask., are at the scene of what they say is a “serious incident” occurred involving two deaths and an injury.

A statement from RCMP on Monday afternoon said there is an increased police presence at Lions Park campground in Meadow Lake.

Police say two adults have died and a third person suffered injuries in connection with the incident. The injured person has been taken to hospital for medical assistance.

“There is no risk to public safety at this time and there will continue to be an increased police presence in the area overnight and into tomorrow,” read the statement from police.

RCMP say further updates will be provided on Tuesday as they become available.

No further information has been released at this time.

