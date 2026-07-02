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11-year-old boy driving a truck crashes into Buddhist monks, killing 9

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted July 2, 2026 11:29 am
2 min read
This photograph released by the Phu Manorom temple shows monks who were slightly injured from a crash in Mukdahan province taking rest at Phu Manorom temple in Mukdahan province, Thailand, Thursday, July 2, 2026. View image in full screen
This photograph released by the Phu Manorom temple shows monks who were slightly injured from a crash in Mukdahan province taking rest at Phu Manorom temple in Mukdahan province, Thailand, Thursday, July 2, 2026. Phu Manorom temple via AP
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Nine Buddhist monks were killed, and more than 20 were injured, after an 11-year-old boy driving a pickup truck crashed into a group of them during a pilgrimage in Thailand’s northeastern province of Mukdahan, Thai officials said on Thursday.

The victims were among a group of 35 Buddhist monks and five followers who were on their way from a temple ⁠in Mukdahan, about 600 kilometres northeast of the capital Bangkok, to another in neighbouring Ubon Ratchathani province, Gov. Vorayan Bunarat said at a press conference, Reuters and The Associated Press reported.

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Boy dead, multiple injured after vehicle collision in Mulmur, Ont.
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Five victims died at the scene, while four more died at a hospital after succumbing to injuries, according to the governor. Another 22 monks, four of whom are in critical condition, and one follower were also injured.

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The boy, who local authorities say has special needs, stole the truck from his family home and drove it about 10 km before hitting the group of monks, Maj.-⁠Gen. Pairoj Thaiphutra, the Mukdahan provincial police chief, said Thursday. He added that no charges had been filed and that an investigation into the circumstances leading up to the incident was ongoing.

Thaiphutra added that officers had not yet questioned the boy because he was in a state of shock and unable to provide a statement. Later Thursday, it was reported by the AP that he is in custody and would be questioned under the watch of child protective services.

The group started the 260-kilometre walk to Ubon Ratchathani province about 30 minutes before the crash, according to the AP, which added that security camera footage posted by the Ruam Jai Mukdahan Rescue Association, a local rescue group, shows the monks walking in single file on the side of a road before the truck hits them.

— This is a developing story; check back for updates.

— with files from The Associated Press and Reuters 

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