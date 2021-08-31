Calgary police look for person of interest in August homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are looking for a person of interest in relation to the homicide of a man found “several days” after he died.

Michael Donald Lloyd’s body was found in a downtown Calgary apartment building on Aug. 9, when police did a welfare check.

Investigators say the 42-year-old had died several days beforehand, but did not specify how many days or how Lloyd died.

Police are looking to track down 27-year-old Steven Joseph Reader, who is wanted on warrants and is a person of interest in the case.

Reader is 6′ tall, weighs 175 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Steven Joseph Reader is a person of interest in the homicide of Michael Donald Lloyd.

Police also said Reader has a small tattoo of a cross under his right eye, as well as the words “PUFF RYDA” tattooed on his knuckles.

It’s believed Reader is staying in the Red Deer area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234, or to contact Crime Stoppers.