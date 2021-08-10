Menu

Crime

Homicide unit investigating death of man found in downtown Calgary apartment

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted August 10, 2021 5:12 pm
The Calgary police homicide unit is investigating the death of 42-year-old Michael Donald Lloyd. View image in full screen
The Calgary police homicide unit is investigating the death of 42-year-old Michael Donald Lloyd. Facebook

Calgary police say a man found dead in a downtown apartment likely died “several days” before his body was discovered.

The homicide unit is investigating the death of 42-year-old Michael Donald Lloyd, who was found by police doing a welfare check at an apartment in the 200 block of 6 Avenue S.E. on Monday afternoon.

Investigators did not say how long it’s believed Lloyd’s body was in the apartment before police were called.

After an autopsy Tuesday, his death was declared homicide, however police have not released any details on the circumstances surrounding his death.

The Calgary police homicide unit is investigating the death of a man found in a downtown Calgary apartment building. View image in full screen
The Calgary police homicide unit is investigating the death of a man found in a downtown Calgary apartment building. Global News

“We are in the very early stages of this investigation and are unable to release any further information at this point,” police said.

Anyone with information on what might have happened in the apartment in the days before Lloyd’s body was found, or who might have information about his death, is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234, or to contact Crime Stoppers.

