Canada

Body of missing 80-year-old boater found in Lake Ontario near Oakville

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 31, 2021 1:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Search continues for missing boater last seen on Lake Ontario in Oakville' Search continues for missing boater last seen on Lake Ontario in Oakville
Catherine McDonald is at Bronte Harbour where the missing man, Robert Wyles, had just purchased a new sailboat.

Halton Regional Police (HRPS) say they found the body of a missing man connected with the discovery of an empty boat in Oakville last Thursday.

Investigators say a boater discovered the body in Bronte Harbour around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, and HRPS were able to confirm that it was that of 80-year-old Robert Wyles.

Detectives began a search for Wyles last week after the HRPS marine unit encountered an empty boat near 16 Mile Creek and Lake Ontario amid a strong afternoon storm moving through the area.

Read more: Crews search for missing 80-year-old boater in Lake Ontario near Oakville

It was later discovered that the vessel was purchased earlier in the day and left the Harbour with a new operator around 12:30 p.m. on August 26, according to police.

Search and rescue teams were deployed to search the shoreline covering Lake Ontario from 16 Mile Creek Area to Bronte Harbour.

In a release the HRPS extended condolences to the family and thanked the public for assistance during the search.

Police have not revealed where Wyles was from, but did confirm he was not a Halton resident.

 

