Crews search for missing boater in Lake Ontario near Oakville

Halton Regional Police say a search is underway after a boat was discovered on the lake with no occupants inside in Oakville on Thursday.

Police said it was shortly after 6 p.m. when marine officers were in the area of 16 Mile Creek and Lake Ontario assisting another boater while the strong afternoon storm moved through the area.

Investigators said at the same time crews noticed another boat nearby that appeared to be adrift.

When crews got closer, marine officers boarded the boat and saw no one on board, police said.

“Police investigation revealed the vessel was purchased earlier in the day and the experienced operator was observed alone, boarding and leaving Bronte Harbor at approximately 12:30 p.m. where he had purchased the vessel,” police said.

Search and rescue teams were deployed to search the shoreline covering Lake Ontario from 16 Mile Creek Area to Bronte Harbour.

The search is expected to go all day and into the night on Friday, police said.

Halton police are asking any residents with waterfront properties within the area to check their shorelines for a missing person.