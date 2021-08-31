London, Ont. police seek 3rd suspect wanted in stabbing investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A weekend stabbing incident that left a man in critical condition in hospital has resulted in additional charges on Tuesday, though London, Ont., police have yet to apprehend the latest suspect.

Police said Tuesday that “Colton Thomas, 20, of London, is charged by way of application for a warrant of arrest” with attempted murder and failing to comply with a release order.

Mary Caruana, 25, and Mercedes Summers, 19, both of London, are already facing charges of attempted murder in connection with the incident.

According to police, officers were dispatched to Southdale Road East and Millbank Drive at roughly 3:15 a.m. on August 29 to find a man suffering from serious injuries as a result of a stabbing.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say he was transported to hospital and remains in critical condition.

The Major Crime Section is investigating.

— with files from Global News’ Kelly Wang.