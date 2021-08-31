Menu

Crime

London, Ont. police seek 3rd suspect wanted in stabbing investigation

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted August 31, 2021 12:34 pm
A uniformed London police patch, September 6, 2017. View image in full screen
A uniformed London police patch, September 6, 2017. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

A weekend stabbing incident that left a man in critical condition in hospital has resulted in additional charges on Tuesday, though London, Ont., police have yet to apprehend the latest suspect.

Police said Tuesday that “Colton Thomas, 20, of London, is charged by way of application for a warrant of arrest” with attempted murder and failing to comply with a release order.

Read more: Pair charged after reported stabbing in southeast London, Ont.

Mary Caruana, 25, and Mercedes Summers, 19, both of London, are already facing charges of attempted murder in connection with the incident.

According to police, officers were dispatched to Southdale Road East and Millbank Drive at roughly 3:15 a.m. on August 29 to find a man suffering from serious injuries as a result of a stabbing.

Police say he was transported to hospital and remains in critical condition.

The Major Crime Section is investigating.

— with files from Global News’ Kelly Wang.

