Ottawa fire crews douse 2-alarm blaze in Stevenage Drive garage

Ottawa fire crews tackled a two-alarm blaze in an industrial building in the city’s south end overnight Monday as “numerous small explosions” erupted from within.

Ottawa Fire Services were notified by a monitoring company about an alarm at a Stevenage Drive commercial garage before midnight on Monday. Bystanders had also called in reports of heavy smoke and flames coming from the property.

Crews declared the blaze a two-alarm fire due to the widespread smoke and flames and the industrial vehicles, machinery and other flammable materials inside the unoccupied structure.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a 2-Alarm fire in an industrial building on Stevenage DR west of Hawthorne RD. Crews had heavy fire through the roof on arrival. Command has ordered defensive operations. #ottnews #OttFire #OttCity pic.twitter.com/fzYYtzFnGm — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) August 31, 2021

Both bystanders and crews fighting the blaze reported “numerous small explosions” during the operation, so the bulk of the work took place from outside the building.

The fire was deemed under control at 12:18 a.m. and was fully extinguished two hours later.

No injuries have been reported related to the blaze and an OFS investigator has been dispatched to determine a cause.

