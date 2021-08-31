Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Ottawa fire crews douse 2-alarm blaze in Stevenage Drive garage

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted August 31, 2021 9:49 am
Crews battled a two-alarm fire in an Ottawa commercial garage overnight Monday. View image in full screen
Crews battled a two-alarm fire in an Ottawa commercial garage overnight Monday. Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) / Twitter

Ottawa fire crews tackled a two-alarm blaze in an industrial building in the city’s south end overnight Monday as “numerous small explosions” erupted from within.

Ottawa Fire Services were notified by a monitoring company about an alarm at a Stevenage Drive commercial garage before midnight on Monday. Bystanders had also called in reports of heavy smoke and flames coming from the property.

Crews declared the blaze a two-alarm fire due to the widespread smoke and flames and the industrial vehicles, machinery and other flammable materials inside the unoccupied structure.

Story continues below advertisement

Both bystanders and crews fighting the blaze reported “numerous small explosions” during the operation, so the bulk of the work took place from outside the building.

Trending Stories

The fire was deemed under control at 12:18 a.m. and was fully extinguished two hours later.

No injuries have been reported related to the blaze and an OFS investigator has been dispatched to determine a cause.

Click to play video: 'Another suspicious fire prompts concern in Lumby' Another suspicious fire prompts concern in Lumby
Another suspicious fire prompts concern in Lumby
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa fire tagOttawa Fire Services tagOttawa firefighters tagOttawa garage fire tagOttawa explosions tagOttawa two alarm fire tagStevenage Drive fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers