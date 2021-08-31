Attendees at 2 more Oshawa basketball tournaments urged to get tested for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Region Health Department is urging anyone who attended or participated in two more basketball tournaments held in Oshawa to get tested for COVID-19.

The local public health unit said the games were played at the Playground Global Facility on Boundary Road in Oshawa.

In a notice posted on Monday, officials are encouraging those who attended the Canadian Youth Basketball League tournament from Aug. 13 and Aug. 15 and the Last 1 Standing tournament from Aug. 20 to Aug 23. to get tested.

Seven cases in total of COVID-19 have been confirmed so far between the two tournaments.

The local public health unit said four cases of the virus have been confirmed from the Last 1 Standing tournament and the cases are from York, Toronto, Simcoe-Muskoka and the Durham Region. Three cases were confirmed from the Canadian Youth Basketball League tournament and are from Durham and Peel regions, it added.

Durham Region Health Department said it is having difficulty reaching teams and spectators and is reaching out through the media to make contact with these individuals.

For those who attended tournaments Aug. 20-23, the region’s medical officer of health Dr. Robert Kyle said “given the recent timing, individuals who attended this tournament should be tested immediately.”

Last week the health department also released a notice about several COVID-19 cases detected from those who attended basketball tournaments at the same facility between Aug. 3 and Aug. 8. At that time, at least 25 people had tested positive.

Kyle previously told Global News in an interview that he is disappointed with the lack of compliance on capacity limits.

“We need to mask indoors. We need to respect gathering limits and none of that seemed to have happened,” he said.

