20 COVID-19 cases linked to Oshawa basketball tournament where up to 7,000 people attended

Send this page to someone via email

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at an annual interregional sports tournament in Oshawa that drew thousands of people after 20 people so far have tested positive for the virus.

A statement issued by Durham Region Health Department on Tuesday said the cases were linked to the Jane and Finch Classic basketball tournament held between Aug. 3 and 8 at the Playground Global facility on Boundary Road.

Officials said up to 7,000 people may have been in attendance throughout the duration of the tournament, adding they’re having trouble contacting everyone who attended the event.

In a statement by Toronto Public Health, staff said three cases from the event are linked to Toronto and that they are in contact with those who tested positive.

Story continues below advertisement

Other cases from the event are linked to people who live in Quebec as well as Peel and Durham regions.

Dr. Robert Kyle, Durham Region’s medical officer of health, told Global News in an interview that he is disappointed with the lack of compliance on capacity limits.

“We need to mask indoors. We need to respect gathering limits and none of that seemed to have happened,” he said.

Meanwhile, Durham Region Health Department officials urged anyone who attended the tournament to get a COVID-19 test.