Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

OPP respond after vehicle hits hydro pole, catches fire on Highway 7 Saturday

By Ladna Mohamed Global News
Posted August 30, 2021 6:10 pm
OPP respond after vehicle hits hydro pole, catches fire on Highway 7 Saturday - image View image in full screen
The Canadian Press file

Police say a 50-year-old Peterborough, Ont., man was involved in a single vehicle car crash near Sharbot Lake on Aug. 28.

The Sharbot Lake detachment of the OPP say they responded to an accident on Highway 7 in Central Frontenac Township around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

The driver was said to have lost control of his car and it left the road, struck a hydro pole and burst into flames.

Read more: Niagara police seek suspect tied to late July vehicle fire in Thorold

Police say another motorist stopped and helped the driver of the burning car get out safely, and Frontenac Paramedics transported him to the hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

OPP says Central Frontenac Fire and Rescue extinguished the fire.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '3 sent to hospital after vehicles collide in Baltimore, Ont.' 3 sent to hospital after vehicles collide in Baltimore, Ont.
3 sent to hospital after vehicles collide in Baltimore, Ont – Aug 23, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagOPP tagCar Accident tagHighway 7 tagFrontenac Paramedics tagCentral frontenac tagsharbot lake OPP tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers