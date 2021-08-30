OPP respond after vehicle hits hydro pole, catches fire on Highway 7 Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a 50-year-old Peterborough, Ont., man was involved in a single vehicle car crash near Sharbot Lake on Aug. 28.

The Sharbot Lake detachment of the OPP say they responded to an accident on Highway 7 in Central Frontenac Township around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

The driver was said to have lost control of his car and it left the road, struck a hydro pole and burst into flames.

Police say another motorist stopped and helped the driver of the burning car get out safely, and Frontenac Paramedics transported him to the hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

OPP says Central Frontenac Fire and Rescue extinguished the fire.

