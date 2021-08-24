Niagara police seek suspect tied to late July vehicle fire in Thorold

Send this page to someone via email

Investigators are seeking help from the public in identifying a suspect “with a noticeable limp” believed to have set two cars on fire in Thorold, Ont., last month.

Niagara police (NRPS) say surveillance video obtained from a residence shows a suspect walking up to a black 2019 Volkswagen Atlas in the area of Beamer Court and Collier Road South just after 1 a.m. on July 24.

The individual, dressed in all dark clothes, is seen crouching down beside the SUV for a period of time before walking away.

Not long after, the Volkswagen became fully engulfed in flames, which spread to an adjacent black 2019 Cadillac XT5. A nearby home was also damaged from the fire.

No injuries were reported after the blaze was extinguished by the Thorold fire.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to reach out to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers of Niagara.

