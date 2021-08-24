Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Niagara police seek suspect tied to late July vehicle fire in Thorold

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 24, 2021 4:40 pm
Niagara police say an individual "with a noticeable limp" – caught on surveillance video – is a suspect following a late July 2021 car fire in Thorold. View image in full screen
Niagara police say an individual "with a noticeable limp" – caught on surveillance video – is a suspect following a late July 2021 car fire in Thorold. Niagara Police Service

Investigators are seeking help from the public in identifying a suspect “with a noticeable limp” believed to have set two cars on fire in Thorold, Ont., last month.

Niagara police (NRPS) say surveillance video obtained from a residence shows a suspect walking up to a black 2019 Volkswagen Atlas in the area of Beamer Court and Collier Road South just after 1 a.m. on July 24.

The individual, dressed in all dark clothes, is seen crouching down beside the SUV for a period of time before walking away.

Read more: Police investigating shots fired on Hamilton Mountain

Not long after, the Volkswagen became fully engulfed in flames, which spread to an adjacent black 2019 Cadillac XT5. A nearby home was also damaged from the fire.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

No injuries were reported after the blaze was extinguished by the Thorold fire.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to reach out to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers of Niagara.

Click to play video: 'Car theft was caught on camera in Toronto’s Lawrence Park' Car theft was caught on camera in Toronto’s Lawrence Park
Car theft was caught on camera in Toronto’s Lawrence Park – Aug 12, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Arson tagNiagara Regional Police tagCar Fire tagNiagara news tagfire in thorold tagbeamer court tagcollier road south tagthorold car fire tagthorold news tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers