Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating shots fired on Hamilton Mountain

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 24, 2021 10:37 am
Hamilton Police investigate city's latest homicide View image in full screen
Don Mitchell, Global News

Hamilton police say no injuries have been reported as of Tuesday morning following reports of shots fired overnight in a residential neighbourhood on the mountain.

Investigators have confirmed a firearm was discharged around 3 a.m. near West 18th Street between Mohawk Road West and Sanatorium Road however potential suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

Read more: Man charged with arson, assaulting police officers after downtown Hamilton incident

Police say a check of the city’s hospitals have not turned up any potential victims.

Trending Stories

Detectives are expected to remain on location for most of Tuesday and are appealing to area residents to check security cameras for suspicious activity.

Click to play video: 'Toronto Crime Stoppers unveils playground refurbished after 2018 shooting' Toronto Crime Stoppers unveils playground refurbished after 2018 shooting
Toronto Crime Stoppers unveils playground refurbished after 2018 shooting – Aug 5, 2021
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton tagHamilton Police tagShots fired tagshooting in Hamilton tagmohawk road west tagsanatorium road tagshots fired on hamilton mounatin tagwest 18th street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers