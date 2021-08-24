Police investigating shots fired on Hamilton Mountain

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say no injuries have been reported as of Tuesday morning following reports of shots fired overnight in a residential neighbourhood on the mountain.

Investigators have confirmed a firearm was discharged around 3 a.m. near West 18th Street between Mohawk Road West and Sanatorium Road however potential suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police say a check of the city’s hospitals have not turned up any potential victims.

Detectives are expected to remain on location for most of Tuesday and are appealing to area residents to check security cameras for suspicious activity.

